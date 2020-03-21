New AI System Can Predict Air Pollution Levels in Advance – Latest News

%MINIFYHTMLf30c15d42297501a6b3d1fc84c94053c11% %MINIFYHTMLf30c15d42297501a6b3d1fc84c94053c12%

Scientists have developed a new artificial intelligence (AI) system that they say can predict air pollution levels hours in advance. The technology is new for several reasons, one of which is that it has the potential to provide a new insight into the environmental factors that have a significant impact on air pollution levels, researchers at Loughborough University in the UK said.

The project focuses on the use of AI to predict PM2.5, particulate matter less than 2.5 microns in diameter, which is often characterized by reduced visibility in cities and hazy-looking air when levels are high.

Particulate matter is a type of air pollutant and is the pollutant with the highest evidence of public health concern.



This is because the particles are so small that they can easily reach the lungs and then into the bloodstream, resulting in cardiovascular, cerebrovascular and respiratory impacts, the researchers said.



Systems already exist that can predict PM2.5, but the new research is looking to take the technology to the next level, said Yuanlin Li of Loughborough University.

The system predicts PM2.5 levels in advance, giving predictions for levels in one hour to several hours, the researchers said.



It interprets the various factors and data used for prediction, which could lead to a better understanding of climate, seasonal and environmental factors that can affect PM2.5, they said.

The researchers noted that the artificial intelligence system has the ability to be used as an air pollution analysis tool in a carbon credit trading system.

The team created the system using machine learning, a type of artificial intelligence technology that uses large amounts of data to learn rules and characteristics so that a system can make predictions.

The researchers used public historical data on air pollution in Beijing to train and test the algorithms.

The system will now be tested on live data captured by sensors deployed in Shenzhen, China, the researchers said.