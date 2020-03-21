Netflix Announces $ 100 Million Relief Fund For Coronavirus Victims

Due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, many American workers have been laid off, a tragedy that streaming giants Netflix has decided to take into its own hands.

Fox News recently reported that the company would create a $ 100 million relief fund for employees who were left in the middle of the COVID-19 spread. Much of the fund will go to other countries as well. In a statement Friday, content director Ted Sarandos revealed that the streaming service would establish the organization intended to help those in need.

Ted said in the statement that it was crucial for them to create the fund during difficult times because they have supported the company "through good times." It's time for Netflix to return the favor and provide for those in need.

In addition, Sarandos referred to the government's current plan to provide economic relief, which has not yet been consolidated in Congress.

The media has reported several times in recent weeks that around 120,000 entertainment industry employees have been laid off since the pandemic began to spread in the United States. Earlier this week it was reported that many of the major networks have laid off workers for the time being.

The deadline also reported that around 80% of the International Alliance of Theater Stage Employees temporarily suspended their work. The organization's General Executive Board raised around $ 2.5 million to help with the relief fund, but as most analysts have pointed out, 2.5 million is simply not enough to provide workers' compensation.

Variety reported this week that about $ 15 million from the Netflix fund will go to jobless team members and cast, especially in countries with large production sets.

In addition, the publication stated that the aid would send about $ 1 million each to the Film and Television Fund, the Actors Fund Emergency Assistance, the SAG-AFTRA COVID-19 Disaster Fund and the AFC and the Fondation Des Artists .

Netflix plans to introduce additional support for other areas such as Latin America, Europe and Asia.



