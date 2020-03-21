Nene Leakes and Kandi Burruss go face to face on social media

Nene Leakes and Kandi Burruss are in a dispute that no one saw coming. Kandi is one of the first women Nene made peace with during this season of Real Housewives of Atlanta, but now the two will surely face off in the reunion.

It seems that it all started when Leakes was offended by some of the sarcastic comments Burruss made during his confessionals. This was catapulted when she saw Kenya Moore and the singer calling her and Porsha Williams for rekindling their friendship after talking so low to each other.

Kenya and Kandi explained during the later show that Williams was the main cast member that she wanted nothing to do with Nene.

Porsha and Nene not only reconciled, but solidified their brotherhood on social media after seeing the shadow work its way towards them.

The Glee alumnus commented on a RHOA fan page: "Don't twist it, I have no problem with Kandi." It seems that every season has nasty and hateful things to say about me always in his confessionals. Always support those who seem to be against me. Years ago I said "see you,quot; and left it there years ago. You never see me in my confessionals talking about Kandi. "

The Xscape member replied, "I can't say I don't have a problem with me." She has been constantly talking about me lately and we haven't had a discussion all season. What have I said about her other than the joke I made about the ladies at her lunch not being her true friends? And I wasn't the only one in the episode who joked about it, what's his real problem? Go ahead and become a victim … No one cares. "

To which Nene replied that Kandi was struggling to find drama with someone for a story. Burruss replied that Nene did not make it to all the episodes.



