Neil Callan watches the surprise of Columbus County at HK Derby | Racing News

Neil Callan hopes that Columbus County can surprise and tick another box on the driver's CV by finding gold in the BMW Hong Kong Derby 2020 in Sha Tin on Sunday.

Having gone to a length and a half of causing an upset at Sunny Speed ​​with an 80-1 probability trained by John Moore in the role 12 months ago, the 41-year-old joins Columbus County for the first time. .

Despite the fact that the four-year-old boy trained by Caspar Fownes needs to find a bit in the standings, the Group One winning driver believes that he is capable of being in the mix of a good tie for third place.

Callan said: "I gave Columbus County a little gallop around the track on Friday and it felt fit and healthy and looks good.

"In the top three rankings he has to find a little bit and although Golden Sixty is the one to beat, it is not the strongest year and he has a good tie for third place."

"I would be very happy if we finished fourth or fifth, but last year I finished third near a great stranger, so just because we are going to be a great price does not mean it is not feasible, so I hope I can go two places better."

Another reason for Callan's optimism is the fact that he knows Columbus County will stay every yard of the trip, having finished second more than 10 stadiums last time.

He said: "Columbus County is a very laid-back character and stays very well. Getting the distance may be a question for some Derby runners."

"It adapts to any situation, whether the race becomes messy or tactical, and if it rains it would make it very interesting, as I would enjoy it."

"His form has been quite consistent: things have to go well to bother the top three, but he is improving and running slightly."

While other countries face weeks without races due to the coronavirus pandemic, the father of four has praised the Hong Kong Jockey Club for keeping the show on the road, given the proximity to the epicenter of the outbreak in Wuhan, China.

He said, "I think we are quite lucky to compete right now considering where we are relative to Wuhan as we are almost on the doorstep and you would think this is the last place you would like to be."

"The Hong Kong Jockey Club has done an amazing job keeping everyone calm and getting everyone back into action."

"With the way it has become a global pandemic and with so many free sports, we have to consider ourselves lucky that the Hong Kong Jockey Club has put so much effort into keeping us safe in our bubble."

Although only a few hundred will attend Sha Tin in a gathering that generally draws a crowd closer to six figures, Callan admits that while the atmosphere will feel different, it will have no impact on racing.

He said: "As soon as it started to spiral out of control, the Hong Kong Jockey Club imposed restrictions on racing fans. It got to the point where only coaches, riders and key racing personnel were allowed in."

"It was pretty creepy to start with, since Happy Valley is so exciting and the people there are so passionate about the sport, so it took a couple of meetings to get used to it."

However, the day of the Derby will be different as there are generally around 100,000 in the stands and this time there will be less than 600, but the fact that they have something like this to see at home when most people are locked up. gives them something to look forward to. "

Callan can expect regular trips in the coming weeks and hopes that racing in Britain, which will be closed until the end of April, will resume sooner rather than later to help lessen the impact on his former colleagues in the weigh-in room.

He said: "It has been a great experience here and being able to spend time with the family has been important, since back in England, I could see them for an hour before running and that would be it."

"However, as situations unfold, I feel like the boys at home who won't be competing in the next few weeks, like they're going to be spending time with their families, won't be able to get those driving fees. They need to support them.

"Fortunately for us, we have been able to continue and we hope that the British races can start again soon."

There are a handful of former British and Irish runners on the field, with the third decryption of last year's 2,000 Irish guineas, Goodwood's private winner, private secretary, and former inmate Richard Fahey, More Than This, alongside Savvy Nine. , World Famous and Playa Del Punte.

Golden Sixty is the favorite who has probably won his last six starts, with nine wins in his 10 overall outings.