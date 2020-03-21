Nasser Hussain: Cricket purists & # 39; may have to endure & # 39; with the coronavirus that affects the season | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML8615c0e9a41f8453a36013d292f3a62511% %MINIFYHTML8615c0e9a41f8453a36013d292f3a62512%

Nasser Hussain says the ECB had "no choice,quot; but to delay the start of the national cricket season until at least May 28 due to the coronavirus pandemic

Nasser Hussain says cricket purists "may have to put up with this summer,quot; with the coronavirus hitting the schedule.

The ECB announced on Friday that there will be no professional cricket in England until at least May 28 due to the outbreak.

The first seven rounds of the County Championship have been postponed and Hussain says red ball cricket fans may have to accept that the white ball game will take precedence when the campaign can finally begin.

"One thing the ECB will have to do is prioritize financial decisions in all of this: match cricket test, white ball cricket," said Sky Sports Cricket expert and former England captain Hussain.

"Perhaps the purist will just have to put up with the County Championship this summer. These are the decisions the ECB will have to make with its stakeholders and partners."

"I don't think the ECB had any other choice (but to delay the season), but it was good, there was a bit of clarity, even though the date will probably be arbitrary and will probably change."

Former Warwickshire and England hitter Jonathan Trott added: "I think it will be a summer where you will have to make do with what you get."

"Hundred is a great thing for the ECB and international cricket will have to be prioritized. You will see matches juggled all over the place to get as much cricket as possible."

"Maybe you will go as late as October if you can in the country. The county grounds have reflectors, so maybe we can use them and extend the season as long as possible."

Trott is also backing the ECB to support counties that are struggling financially amid lack of games.

"The ECB is very fortunate that assists for English international cricket finance national teams and competitions," he said. "We are fortunate in that regard, but we have to support 18 counties, while other countries generally have six to 10 national parts."

"Counties will be under financial pressure and non-international locations may have more difficulties."

"The ECB has cared for counties that have had financial difficulties long before and I think that will be the case now."