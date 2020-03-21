Nasrallah: Hezbollah did not participate in the release of Amer Fakhoury | Lebanon News

%MINIFYHTML19d71a55d5d108278536e5b93ace719b11% %MINIFYHTML19d71a55d5d108278536e5b93ace719b12%

Beirut, Lebanon – The leader of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group in Lebanon on Friday denied involvement in the recent release of a Lebanese-American man accused of supervising the torture of thousands of Lebanese during the Israeli occupation of Lebanon.

Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah said his organization had no prior knowledge of the military court's decision earlier this week to release Amer Fahkhoury, the commander of the notorious Khiam prison from the 1980s until the 1990s, when he was a member of southern Lebanon. Army (SLA), an Israeli power.

Instead, the leader of the most powerful force in Lebanon said he learned of the decision "on television, and then made calls to inquire about it."

"There was American pressure and some people were weak," he said.

Fakhoury left Lebanon on Thursday aboard a US Army helicopter. USA That he left the United States Embassy in northern Beirut after his release on March 16.

He had been arrested after entering Lebanon in September and was accused of kidnapping, imprisonment and torture of prisoners in Khiam.

However, the court, led by Brigadier General Hussien Abdallah, dropped the charges saying the statute of limitations had passed.

Lebanese prison guards arrested for torturing prisoners

The United States had been pressing for the release of Fakhoury, who is also known as the "Butcher of Khiam,quot;. Two senators sponsored a bill that would have seen sanctions imposed on Lebanese officials involved in his arrest.

Nasrallah also said that the United States had threatened economic sanctions at a time of crushing economic crisis, and amid fears that such measures would be imposed due to the "maximum pressure campaign,quot; by United States President Donald Trump against Iran and its affiliates.

He said that some Lebanese officials came to him and asked if the charges against Fakhoury could be dropped to ensure his release at a time when Lebanon could not bear any further pressure.

Nasrallah said he opposed such a decision for moral reasons, but also because it would encourage the United States to intimidate Lebanon with the threat of future sanctions.

& # 39; Thank you, Lebanese government & # 39;

Fakhoury's release sparked outrage in Lebanon, which was under Israeli occupation from 1982 to 2000 and is still officially at war with Israel.

The timing of Fakhoury's release was seen by many, as the country is in a partial blockade by the global coronavirus pandemic, as intentional to contain public anger.

Several prominent journalists and politicians, including some Hezbollah supporters, said a decision of this scale could not have been made without the implicit approval of the party and its allies, which have control over Parliament and the government.

Hezbollah and its allies, the Amal Movement and the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), which are represented by the majority of government ministers, have condemned the decision.

The FPM also specifically denied that its leader, MP Gebran Bassil, had any role in Fakhoury's release, following reports suggesting his direct involvement.

Trump thanked the Lebanese government for its apparent cooperation in the release of Fakhoury on Thursday, saying: "We are very grateful to the Lebanese government, they worked with us."

The Lebanese Minister of Information did not respond to a request for comment on the matter.

Former detainees from the pro-Israel South Lebanon Army (SLA) militia hold signs representing former SLA member Amer Fakhoury during a demonstration in Beirut in September 2019 (File: Aanwar Amro / AFP)

'There's no deal'

Nasrallah said that criticism of Hezbollah, a group that fought against the SLA and Israel for decades, was part of a campaign aimed at breaking the trust of its supporters towards the group.

"We were not aware of any agreement, and we know there was no agreement," Nasrallah said.

Hezbollah had condemned the decision to release Fakhoury from the beginning, saying in a statement that the military judges who agreed to drop the charges against Fakhoury should have resigned rather than submit to pressure from the United States.

On Friday, the head of the Military Court, Abdallah, announced his resignation, saying that he had only been implementing the law and was leaving his post out of respect for the military.

It was part of a series of developments aimed at containing the consequences of the scandal.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab wrote on social media that "the crime of collaborating with the Israeli enemy cannot be forgotten."

Defense Minister Zeina Akar said she would amend Lebanon's penal code to remove a statute of limitations on "aggression against Lebanon,quot;, and would add language on crimes against humanity, of which Fakhoury is accused.

On Friday, former inmates at Khiam prison filed lawsuits against anyone involved in the release of Fakhoury, including politicians and members of the military court, for crimes including "conspiracy with a foreign state."