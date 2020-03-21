NASA's Perseverance rover is joining, virus-free or virus-free – BGR

NASA's Mars 2020 rover Perseverance is teaming up ahead of its expected launch on the Red Planet in July this year.

The mission is still scheduled despite the current COVID-19 pandemic, and while that may still change.

Among other tasks, the rover will collect samples of material from the planet's surface and prepare them for transport back to Earth.

NASA's Mars 2020 mission is still underway, despite the growing public health crisis in the United States and abroad. The launch of the Perseverance rover has been planned for years and is rapidly approaching the finish line, with NASA staff reinstalling some of the robot's vital components and preparing it for its long journey to the Red Planet.

As the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory explains in a new blog post, the tools the rover will use to snatch samples from Martian soil and prepare them for later delivery to Earth were recently integrated and tested, including the Storage Assembly Adaptive Caching and Bit Carousel.

The Perseverance rover will have many goals to tackle once it reaches Mars in early 2021, but one of the most crucial aspects of the rover's mission will be preparing pieces of Mars for its journey back to Earth. The guts of the rover act as a kind of assembly line, and after the rover digs into the surface with one of the nine bits, the samples of material it collects will be placed in tubes and sealed.

"With the addition of the Adaptive Caching Assembly and Bit Carousel, the heart of our sample collection system is now aboard the rover," said Matt Wallace, deputy project manager for the Mars 2020 mission, in a statement. “Our final but most crucial elements to install will be the sample tubes that will contain the first samples that will be brought from another planet to Earth for analysis. We will keep them impeccable until we integrate them in a couple of months. "

In the future, those samples will be collected by hardware shipped on subsequent NASA missions and sent to Earth for study by scientists. We've already learned a lot about Mars from rovers that are digging on the planet's surface, but being able to study material from the Martian surface here on Earth could give us an even more crucial idea.

At the moment, the spread of the new coronavirus has not changed NASA's plans for the launch of the Perseverance rover or the Mars 2020 mission as a whole. With months to go, that could always change. Currently, the mission is expected to begin in July, with a landing on Mars in February 2021. We will keep our fingers crossed for the date to be set.

Image Source: NASA / JPL