Morgan Stewart breaks down his best "self quarantine,quot; tips

Morgan Stewart It is keeping it real.
In an effort to maintain some sort of normalcy in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, E! The host continues to serve us Reality needed. This time, Stewart brings us Reality Needed: Quarantine Survival Guide.
So if there is any E! News readers and viewers need some advice on how to stay calm, calm, and calm while socially distancing yourself in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, Stewart has you covered. (First things first: stay home).
"Welcome to a very special edition of Reality neededI have sunglasses. I have alcohol and I have (a friend) on FaceTime. I have to do this with no audience, just one person, this is aca-motherf-cking-pella, "the host started the segment.
If you're curious about what Stewart has been up to since he promised to stay home, it's about cooking, eating, cleaning, trying to support local businesses, but ultimately trying to stay sane.
"For me, I think the sanity aspect has been the most important," said the host, advising people to try to have as much routine as possible. "Obviously like showering, but also getting ready, putting on an outfit, putting on shoes. Because it's easy to be home and not get dressed, put on sweatpants … I think that's not good. At this point, quarantine is a bit indefinite Nobody knows when they're going to go back to work or how bad things are going to get, so basically, be the best version of yourself, whether people have to see you or not. "
Of course, another suggestion of his is to keep compulsive observation programs busy and entertaining on Netflix.
In his tail? "The Gabriel Fernández trialsWe have also been seeing many The voice, a bit of American idol and that is. Send recommendations. "
Spacing tips aside, the E! The host also introduced his viewers to his "quarantine partner."
"Do you want to come and say hello?" Stewart said, inviting his new flame (and Dr. Phil's son) to introduce himself to his viewers.
As fans can recall, the host revealed that she and Jordan McGraw They dated for about three months when he entered Instagram Live with Night Pop earlier this week.
And it turns out that this is not the first time that these two lovebirds have gone out.
"You guys wanna know a really fun fact? We went out 10 years ago for a year and then he broke up with me … And I said, 'Well, whatever. I don't care.' And then, obviously I had another relationship and then last year we were back together. "
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
