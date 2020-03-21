Mitch McConnell says all parties are "very close,quot; to the $ 1T bailout package – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML3796e4424cc74475778b915b0e55508311% %MINIFYHTML3796e4424cc74475778b915b0e55508312%

WASHINGTON – High-level negotiations between Congress and the White House pushed for resolution on Saturday night over an economic bailout package of more than $ 1 trillion, as President Donald Trump called for a deal to stabilize a nation. closed by the coronavirus pandemic.

%MINIFYHTML3796e4424cc74475778b915b0e55508313% %MINIFYHTML3796e4424cc74475778b915b0e55508314%

With a population on the edge and faltering financial markets, all parties indicated that an agreement is within reach. At stake is how best to keep paychecks flowing for millions of workers abruptly marginalized by the crisis.

%MINIFYHTML3796e4424cc74475778b915b0e55508315% %MINIFYHTML3796e4424cc74475778b915b0e55508316%

The talks were also cut down on a so-called Marshall Plan for hospitals, as well as industry loans to airlines and others, but were based on the virus outbreak and the national shutdown. The post-World War II Marshall Plan helped rebuild Western Europe.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Saturday night that all parties were "very close,quot; to a bipartisan resolution.

McConnell ordered committee chairs to write a bill. Authorities set the price at nearly $ 1.4 trillion and said that with other Federal Reserve measures it could inject $ 2 trillion into the US economy.

"We are prepared to deliver the significant relief that Americans need with the speed this crisis demands," McConnell said.

The talks will resume on Sunday morning when the top four leaders of Congress from both parties will meet privately on Capitol Hill with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in hopes of reaching a final agreement.

A spokesman for Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer said "there is still no agreement." Spokesman Justin Goodman said Democrats are looking forward to reading the draft and new negotiations.

"Everyone is working hard and they want to come up with a solution that is the right one, I think we are very close," Trump said at Saturday's briefing, setting a confident tone about the nation's ability to defeat the pandemic soon.

On Capitol Hill, the Senate called the rare weekend session as negotiators rushed to complete the package. The goal of the Senate is to hold an initial vote on Sunday and win Senate approval on Monday.

The urgency to act is growing, as jobless claims soar, businesses shut down, and financial markets are set to reopen on Monday, looking for signs that Washington may soften the blow of the health crisis and that experts say is an impending recession.

Trump has stayed out of the details, but said Saturday that he would put pressure on top negotiators.

On one issue, Trump seems to agree with Democrats as Washington tries to stay away from the politically toxic bailouts of the latest economic crises.

Trump expressed clear disgust at any industry, including airlines, that would use federal assistance to buy back its own stock in an effort to boost profits. Banning the repurchase of shares is a top priority for Democrats in the emerging package.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other top White House officials were on Capitol Hill for a second day of non-stop negotiations. But no announcement was expected.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has been in talks with Mnuchin, returned to Washington on Saturday and was scheduled to join the meeting on Sunday.

Negotiations focus on providing direct help to Americans, with one-time checks of $ 1,200, as well as continued payroll support and increased unemployment benefits for the newly unemployed.

The talks also focus on loans to airlines and other crisis-affected industries, as well as possible aid to states and billions for hospitals and healthcare providers on the front line of the outbreak.

The pop-up package is based on a Republican Party proposal, but Democrats are pushing for plug-ins, which include food security aid, small business loans, and other measures for workers.

"We are progressing very well," Schumer said Saturday night. "We will continue to work overnight."

On Saturday, Trump opened the daily virus briefing with a list of his administration's accomplishments, a week of review aimed at refuting criticism that the White House was moving too slowly to combat the crisis.

The president rejected accusations that he was slow to act for fear of upsetting China, although he told attendees last month that he had not wanted to alienate Beijing by criticizing its secret handling of the initial outbreak.

Trump did not lose his temper, as he did the day before. But mixed and vague messages still governed the briefing.

For example, as hospitals across the country report a severe shortage of supplies to cater for an expected increase in patients, Vice President Mike Pence said the government was completing an order for half a trillion dollar masks. But none of the government officials at the briefing could suggest when the masks would arrive at medical facilities, a moment of confusion that made Trump visibly frustrated.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's leading infectious disease expert, tried not to over-promise the effectiveness or speed of medications that could be used to treat the virus. After Trump left the meeting room, Fauci answered a question about Trump's drug tweet, saying, "I'm not entirely sure what the president was referring to."

Trump also sowed confusion over his use of the Defense Production Act to compel American companies to manufacture the necessary medical supplies, saying that while he invoked the law this week, he has not yet had to use it to compel companies to mobilize, despite pronounced supply shortages.

Pence announced that, as a precaution, he and his wife, Karen, would be screened for the virus after a vice president staff member tested positive. The result was negative for both of them, Pence's press secretary Katie Miller tweeted Saturday night.

Pence had said that the employee, who had no close contact with either the president or the vice president, was fine.

The emerging congressional bailout plan would be a staggering, costly intervention that is being produced with a speed never seen since the financial crisis and the 2008-09 recession.

It is based on Trump's request that Congress "go big."

A core element is now $ 350 billion to keep small businesses on payroll. Businesses with 500 or fewer employees could take up to $ 10 million in forgivable small business loans to keep paychecks flowing.

That adds to a one-time check proposal for all Americans, $ 1,200 per person, $ 2,400 for couples, with higher incomes.

Democrats are pushing for greater eligibility for unemployment insurance for those who are simply disappearing.

For industry, the Republican Party's initial plan called for $ 208 billion in loans to airlines and other industries, which would have to be repaid.

Negotiators are still evaluating whether there will be money for the states, whose governors have requested billions, as well as how much will go to hospitals and healthcare providers.

Trump acknowledged that the outbreak was hurting his family's hotel and country club business, but said he did not know if his business would be one of many seeking government help.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illnesses recover in approximately two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover.

___

Bev Banks contributed. Associated Press writers Mary Clare Jalonick, Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, Alan Fram, and Padmananda Rama contributed to this report.

___

Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Department of Scientific Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.