Missing March Madness: Steph Curry's greatness shown in Davidson's return against Georgetown

No matter how March Madness is covered, it's impossible not to miss too much.

From 2001-08, I spent the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament at Sporting News Radio studios, first in Northbrook, Illinois, and then in Santa Monica. We were in the California studios when Steph Curry started turning the 2008 tournament into his personal showcase.

And, the way he did it, I couldn't see a ton, especially his 25-point explosion in the second half when Davidson mounted a huge comeback against the Georgetown Hoyas.

MARCH LACK OF MARCH:

How No. 1 Georgetown escaped being 'UMBC'd' by Princeton of 16 seeds

No. 10 Davidson vs. No. 2 Georgetown, Midwest Region, 2008

Why did I miss it?: Because Georgetown built a huge lead while on the air on Sporting News Radio, I focused more on concurrent games, like Miami's narrow Texas escape. Until the end.

What I was missing: One of the great second half performances in the tournament history of Davidson's guard Steph Curry.

Date: March 23, 2008

Site: RBC Center, Raleigh, NC

Rules at the moment: 35-second clock, 3-point line set at 19 feet, 9 inches, there was no free zone.

Trainers: John Thompson III (Georgetown); Bob McKillop (Davidson)

Announcers: Jim Nantz, voice of the tournament since 1991, and Billy Packer, a Final Four announcer for over three decades.

Steph Curry's arrival on the college basketball scene in the fall of 2006 caught me by surprise, as almost everyone was covering the sport at the time. I remember interviewing my friend Dave Telep, then a recruiting analyst for what is now 247 Sports, to discuss how a player who could score 32 points against challenger Big Ten Michigan in his second college game would go unclassified as a prospect for secondary school. .

Curry was literally the last player Telep eliminated from his top 100 prospects that year.

By the time Davidson entered the 2007 NCAA Tournament as the Southern Conference champion, he had averaged 21.5 points and we were eager to see what he could do against Maryland and elite defender D.J. Strawberry. He scored 30 in a 82-70 loss.

In 2008, with the Wildcats earning a No. 10 seed by running through the SoCon at 20-0, Curry was ready to dominate. He scored 40 in Davidson's first round, defeating No. 7 seed Gonzaga, and Georgetown took note.

MORE: An Oral History of Steph Curry's Party

Coach John Thompson III instructed the main defender assigned to Curry to watch him and offer no help on penetration. That occasionally opened lanes for Curry's backcourt partner Jason Richards, who scored 20, but that wasn't enough to keep the Wildcats in the game.

Led by top guard Jonathan Wallace, the Hoyas went through a period of nearly 13 minutes without missing a shot; They hit everything in the last 7:30 of the first half and the first 5:20 of the second, and built a lead that grew to 46-29 in the second half. His too-frequent turnovers were all that kept Davidson alive in the game.

At the 10-minute mark of the second half, Curry was 3-for-16 from the field. Wallace and Jeremiah Rivers had particularly harassed him, but all the Hoyas had a part.

Curry's brilliance as a player still shone through all of this. Richards found him following the attack by a transitional triple open, and Rivers fouled him to make a 4-point play and reduce Georgetown's lead to 48-37. Curry was so quick to make the right pass even though the attack was based on his scoring ability; His attendance at Andrew Lovedale center at halftime reduced him to 50-43.

After picking up a steal, he handed the ball to Richards and then entered traffic in the lane, dived behind a screen and hit three wide to reach 50-46. All that work Georgetown had done to contain Curry and build a great advantage now meant little. And the added effort to protect him was beginning to wear down Hoyas' guards.

At 8:47, he cut himself from the baseline to get defensive attention, caught the ball, and immediately threw a perfect pass to a cut Lovedale to make it a 2-point game. After striker Thomas Sander tied the game on two free throws with 5:07 to go, Curry made a cut at the back door, received a pass from Richards and fouled Rivers for a 3-point play that put Davidson up front.

Curry picked up his fourth foul on a reach with 4:15 remaining, making the stretch treacherous. (Packer even pointed out that a lost Georgetown jumper could have been precipitated by Curry hitting the shooter's arm.) But with 3:50 remaining, Curry got a screen on the foul line, split two defenders, and flipped a ridiculous layup out of the glass for a 62-60 lead.

After another defensive stop, Curry came looking for Richards' ball in the middle of the court, stomped a triple on top of the key and gave him a 5-point lead. Georgetown returned to a 2-point game, but Curry closed it with 5 of 6 free throws. He finished with 30 points, 25 in the second half. It was the third game of his career in the NCAA Tournament, and he reached the 30 point mark each time.

"I am callous right now," McKillop told reporters afterward. "I am a dreamer and have been a dreamer all my life. And for me, not thinking that we could get to this point would be selling myself and the people behind me in short."

There would be more moments to come.

Final score: Davidson 74, Georgetown 70.