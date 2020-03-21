Missing March Madness 2020: results of the voting on day 2 of the tournament

%MINIFYHTMLa720ebb1f39f2c2a7cde36324eb3cb7011% %MINIFYHTMLa720ebb1f39f2c2a7cde36324eb3cb7012%

The actual NCAA tournament was canceled, but we are still offering the opportunity to choose surprises and practically see their favorite teams advance, round by round to the Final Four.

You have probably already seen the results of the first 16 contests on Thursday; Here are the tabs for the second batch of 16 quiz games from the first round on Friday.

WEST REGION

No. 1 Gonzaga on No. 16 Siena

Your vote: Gonzaga wins, 92.4 percent to 7.6 percent

Thoughts: No wonder here. The Zags have six players averaging double figure points, and one more recording 9.8. Zero Chance Siena could somehow resist that balanced attack.

No. 8 Colorado over No. 9 Oklahoma

Your vote: Colorado win, 53.8 to 46.2

Thoughts: This was a shock to you, and that makes sense. The Buffaloes and Sooners are ranked consecutively in the KenPom rankings, 35 and 36, respectively, and both are better defensive teams than offensive teams, according to Pom's rankings, although they are also not offensive in poor condition. This may not have been the most beautiful game of the tournament, but it would have been one of the most competitive.

No. 5 Auburn over No. 12 Liberty

Your vote: Auburn win, 69.2 to 30.8

Thoughts: After Auburn's run to the Final Four last year, it's easy to see why you chose the Tigers despite their place in the infamous 12/5 game. Choosing a 12/5 hassle is a lot of fun, isn't it? Well, you made the right choice here.

No. 4 Oregon on No. 13 State of New Mexico

Your vote: Oregon win, 74.8 to 25.2

Thoughts: This would not have been a triple digit threat, I think it's fair to say. The State of New Mexico ranked 343rd in the country with an average of 63.5 possessions per game, and Oregon was only slightly higher at 65.0 (319). The difference would probably have been behind the 3-point line; Oregon was second in the country with 39.6 percent beyond the arc as a team, and the State of New Mexico more or less defended it (161 in the country).

No. 6 BYU on No. 11 State of Wichita

Your vote: BYU win, 52.3 to 47.7

Thoughts: This was a little closer than I expected, considering BYU could have been a minimum of 6, and the Cougars were just one of two teams that defeated Gonzaga this year (and won by double digits). But, I understand, it's hard to bet against Wichita State in March, even though the Shockers only got to this point through their victory over N.C. State in a First Four contest.

No. 3 Maryland over No. 14 UC Irvine

Your vote: Maryland win, 80.0 to 20.0

Thoughts: The Terps had a few derps on the road, but top guard Anthony Cowan's interior-exterior combo and sophomore Jalen Smith would have been more than enough to beat Irvine. You clearly agree.

No. 10 State of Arizona on No. 7 Saint Mary & # 39; s

Your vote: Arizona State win, 54.5 to 45.5

Thoughts: The state of Arizona has experience on its side, with four juniors, including star point guard Remy Martin, who averaged 19.1 points and 4.1 assists, and a senior with strong minutes of rotation. And did we mention Martin, who is the type of player with a talent for the dramatic and who seems destined to be a hero of the NCAA Tournament?

No. 2 San Diego State over No. 15 Boston Univ

Your vote: SDSU win, 67.4 to 32.6

Thoughts: Remember yesterday how we said it was clear that many of you saw Utah State's victory over SDSU in the Mountain West title game? Okay, yes. For a 2 seed to get only 67.4 percent of the vote says that we were probably right.

SOUTHERN REGION

No. 1 Baylor on No. 16 Little Rock

Your vote: Baylor win, 91.9 to 8.1

Thoughts: The Bears, despite their problems at the end of the season, would have had little trouble with Little Rock.

No. 8 LSU overNo. 9 USC

Your vote: LSU win, 72.6 to 27.4

Thoughts: This was by far the most uneven result of our 8/9 matchups. On paper, it would have been a fun battle of force against force. LSU had the fourth best offense in the nation, according to KenPom's adjusted efficiency, while USC had the 18th best defense in the nation, according to KenPom's adjusted efficiency. And I guess it didn't matter that LSU hasn't defeated a high-caliber team since January, while USC ended its regular season with three Ws in a row.

No. 5 Virginia over No. 12 Stephen F. Austin

Your vote: Virginia win, 72.4 to 27.6

Thoughts: I thought Stephen F. Austin would get more support here, mainly because the Lumberjacks entered Cameron Indoor and beat Duke earlier in the season, and also because Virginia's performances at Jekyl and Hyde March in the past two years could have influenced selections. But no. He expected SFA, which was 28-3, to be dispatched easily.

No. 4 Wisconsin on No. 13 North Texas

Your vote: Wisconsin win, 92.1 to 7.9

Thoughts: This is seed number 1, folks. Wisconsin ended its regular season with eight straight wins, and you didn't see that end here.

No. 11 Texas Tech on No. 6 Penn State

Your vote: Texas Tech win, 62.2 to 37.8

Thoughts: It is a displeasure! So a little. If this showdown and the outcome had really happened, zero chances that it would ever have made it onto any of the "most shocking surprises,quot; lists. Computer metrics loved Texas Tech, 22 online, 21 KenPom, even if the Red Raiders actually only won three of their 13 Quadrant 1 games, which was part of the reason they sneaked in as 11 seeds.

No. 3 Kentucky over No. 14 Bradley

Your vote: Kentucky win, 83.8 to 16.2

Thoughts: Bradley was one of the few teams to celebrate a title in March before it all closed, winning the Missouri Valley tournament as the No. 4 seed. And it is perhaps worth noting that Kentucky 's main blemish this year came at the hands of a squad from the Missouri Valley; Evansville won in Kentucky, then proceeded to go 0-18 in the Valley game.

No. 10 Florida over No. 7 Arizona

Your vote: Florida wins, 62.4 to 37.6

Thoughts: Like Texas Tech, Arizona was a team that loved metrics; the Wildcats were 14th on the RED, despite going only 9-10 in Q 1/2 contests, which isn't great. However, unlike Texas Tech, you didn't put much value on the metrics, so Florida is making progress.

No. 2 Villanova on No. 15 Winthrop

Your vote: Villanova win, 84.4 to 15.6

Thoughts: Winthrop is a brave team, but Villanova knows a thing or two about winning in March. I see why you did what you did.