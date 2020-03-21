Minnesotans go outside to enjoy the nice weather on Saturday – Up News Info

S T. PABLO (Up News Info) – Abundant sunlight and temperatures in the 1930s drew thousands of Minnesotans outside of Saturday to enjoy the good weather after many spent the weekend limiting their social contact.

Paul Kotz is a teacher and took a walk on Lake Como on Saturday morning.

%MINIFYHTML0c499e9d553d03a2be5050cb5855d9e311% %MINIFYHTML0c499e9d553d03a2be5050cb5855d9e312%

"It's great to be near Como Park and bask in the sun! Sunlight feels so good," said Kotz.

Peter Ullman spent the morning enjoying nature and taking photos of wildlife on the lake. For him and many across the country, his week took a turn that he never expected. The dental office he works at closed its doors for a couple of weeks.

"It's kind of like an extended vacation all of a sudden. At first it seems like that, but then it went into quarantine. It felt weird leaving the house," said Ullman. "But this is like a jolt of serotonin. It's just beautiful outside. It makes you feel alive again. With all the negative trash going on, it's good to have some nature to calm the soul. "

Jessica Willman took her family to Lake Como to burn off some energy.

"It's wonderful! I'm glad there is sunshine and spring, well, the Minnesota spring, and that we have a chance to get out as so many options for kids are closed right now," Willman said.

She told us that sunlight and a good day make a difference.

"It is refreshing. The sun is amazing. It feels really normal when everything else is a little crazy," Willman said.