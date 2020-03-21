Minnesota coronavirus: Minneapolis firefighter uses canceled family vacation funds to help needy seniors – Up News Info

– Minneapolis Firefighter Adam Graves was ready to take his family to San Diego for a much-needed vacation when COVID-19 hit hard.

He made the decision to cancel his plans.

"We decided, you know what, we can't go anywhere, it's a different time right now, maybe the answer is to contact and see who could use our help during this time," said Graves.

He says he is used to being the calm that people look for when they are hard pressed for their job as a firefighter. I wanted to use that to help older people who may need that calm in the wake of this COVID-19 storm.

"Growing up in a Native American home and now being a firefighter, it has always been an innate need to help older people and only to help our people in general," said Graves.

He used his social network to communicate to see if it was necessary.

"I got some messages from the inbox that said, 'Hey, normally I wouldn't ask for help, but I could really use your help right now," he said.

Graves took the money he was going to spend on his family and complied with the request of people he did not know. He says that some elders needed groceries, while others sought help for their older neighbors.

"It has not been anything scandalous. It has been basic needs that people have needed," said Graves.

He says this is a great lesson for his children: Aidan, 10, Alliana, 7, and Cooper, 4. He hopes that others will decide to be a blessing to the people in his community during these uncertain times.

“I would challenge everyone, just for the others. And it's the old adage of treating others the way you want them to treat you, "Graves said." I challenge everyone to get out of their comfort zone and help someone who may need it. "

Graves says he firmly believes that love heals. He says it will take all of us to show love for our neighbors to beat this outbreak.