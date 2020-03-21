Minnesota coronavirus: Governor Walz says state may have to follow California's lead and order shelter in place – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLda5bb003b643f5b617e37b2237d0817e11% %MINIFYHTMLda5bb003b643f5b617e37b2237d0817e12%

MINNEAPOLIS (AP / Up News Info) – Gov. Tim Walz said Friday that he may have to follow California's lead at some point and order residents to seek refuge there to try to stem the spread of COVID-19.

"I certainly think it is a possibility," Walz said in an interview on Up News Info Radio Friday morning, adding that outside experts and state officials are working to determine what steps are needed in Minnesota for "mitigation and repression." "We have to have all the tools in the toolbox."

The governor also said that the COVID-19 numbers "will go up,quot; when the Minnesota Department of Health updates its figures on Friday. The department estimated the number of confirmed cases in Minnesota Thursday at 89, 12 more than Wednesday.

But the number of confirmed cases only represents "the tip of the iceberg,quot; because not everyone who gets sick can be tested due to state-imposed restrictions earlier this week to cope with the national shortage of test supplies, Kris Ehresmann, the department's director of infectious diseases, said Thursday. The actual total is probably much higher, and the disease is probably spreading across the state, he said.

At the department's daily briefing for journalists on Friday afternoon, Walz says he is not prepared to make a closing order like California.

MN Governor Walz says he is not prepared to order shelter-in-place as California and other states have, but may order it in the future if the crisis worsens. – Patrick Kessler (@PatKessler) March 20, 2020

For most people, the coronavirus only causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

Walz said legislative leaders have been "fantastic,quot; in maintaining close communication with his office while on hiatus due to the outbreak. They are seeing the data that he sees "almost in real time,quot; and he is listening to his guidance, he said. He said he knew lawmakers were considering meeting again at a location larger than the Capitol, such as the RiverCentre convention center, so that they could expand further to reduce the risks of close contact.

"This is our new normal, at least for the next few weeks and potentially months, and we must make sure that the voice of the Legislature is heard, that people's democracy continues to function," he said.

One problem lawmakers will have to contend with is that the state's budget surplus is effectively gone and the state could end up in a deficit due to recessionary pressures, he said. Minnesota Management and Budget's next financial update is due April 10.

Minnesota has about 13,000 National Guard members available, said Walz, a retired member of the Army National Guard. They could help with prison security, delivering priority goods like food and supporting first responders like police, firefighters and paramedics, he said.

Walz noted that he is part of a board of governors that has asked President Donald Trump to keep Guard units under governors' control while the federal government pays the costs.

The Governor also thanked Minnesotans for their patience, kindness, and perseverance.

"I recognize that this has been an incredibly difficult week," he said. "This has been probably one of the most confusing and disturbing weeks that many Minnesotans have seen."

