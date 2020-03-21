Minnesota coronavirus: Governor Walz announces that MN small businesses will receive federal support – Up News Info

The Small Business Administration (SBA) wants to help Minnesota businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

Governor Tim Walz announced Saturday that small businesses in Minnesota are now eligible to apply for disaster loans through the SBA for economic damages during the COVID-19 outbreak.

This announcement comes from Walz's letter sent to the Director of the SBA Office of Disaster Assistance requesting that Minnesota businesses be eligible for this assistance.

"Small businesses across Minnesota are putting their neighbors' health ahead of their own bottom line," Walz said. "This assistance will help businesses in our state recover from the economic difficulties caused by COVID-19."

The SBA economic injury disaster loan program provides small businesses with working capital loans of up to $ 2 million that can provide vital financial support to small businesses to help them overcome the temporary loss of income they experience during the pandemic, according to a statement.

These loans are also available in the surrounding counties in Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Small businesses can apply for a loan at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/.