Minnesota coronavirus: first confirmed COVID-19 death in Minnesota – Up News Info

– State health officials have confirmed the first death from coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Saturday, the Minnesota Department of Health said a Ramsey County resident in his 80s died Thursday, March 19, after recently testing positive for the disease.

MDH also announced that the total number of patients who tested positive for the virus increased to 138. 4,090 Minnesota residents have been evaluated.

%MINIFYHTML14299a1df22c903f07f83706035bacca11% %MINIFYHTML14299a1df22c903f07f83706035bacca12%

"Gwen and I express our deepest condolences to loved ones during this time of loss," says Governor Tim Walz. "As COVID-19 continues to spread in Minnesota, we must all do what we can to stay safe."

RELATED: Coronavirus Resource Page

According to MDH, more than 284,000 cases and 11,800 deaths have been reported worldwide, since the outbreak began in December 2019. The United States has seen at least 19,624 cases and 260 deaths as of this morning.

For most people affected by COVID-19, the symptoms are mild. However, the disease can be threatening to the elderly and people with sensitive lungs. Still, the vast majority of people who get the virus recover.

To stop the spread of COVID-19, health officials urge the public to wash their hands regularly, stay home if they are sick, and avoid close contact with people.

MDH officials say many people are looking for answers right now. More than half a million people visited the state's COVID-19 website on Friday, and some 1,700 calls were made to its hotline.

Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says Thursday's death underscores the importance of protecting our most vulnerable Minnesotans during the outbreak. The most vulnerable include those over 65 and those with underlying health conditions. Commissioner Malcolm stresses the importance of all Minnesotans doing their part to slow the spread of the virus.

"Our condolences go out to the patient's family and friends," said Commissioner Malcolm. "We have all seen reports of outbreak-related deaths in other states and countries, but this death in Minnesota reminds us how important it is to continue working to protect each other during this outbreak."

The department is expanding its hours to better accommodate questions. Residents can now call 651-201-3920, any day of the week, from 7 a.m. at 7 p.m.