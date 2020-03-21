Minnesota coronavirus: 130 homeless people receive housing arrangements in area hotels amid COVID-19 outbreak – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Hennepin County officials say 130 people who have become homeless have been moved to alternative accommodation in response to the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) in Minnesota.
These people had been living in congregate shelter settings, but have now been given housing arrangements at area hotels.
"Providing alternative accommodations for homeless people who are especially at high risk for COVID-19 (including the elderly and people with underlying health problems) has been a priority for Hennepin County this week," read a statement. of press.
On Tuesday, the Hennepin County Board approved $ 3 million to secure alternative housing for high-risk individuals. There will be separate spaces for people who may become ill or who have tested positive for COVID-19.
There are currently no positive cases of COVID-19 reported within the Hennepin County Shelter System. As of Friday afternoon, four people with flu-like symptoms had been identified and moved to separate living spaces, one of whom was subsequently tested for COVID-19.