Mind Games – The Next Frontier: How is the mental side of sport changing? The | Cricket News

Charles Colvile investigates what the future holds in sports and how technology is helping to shape the athletes of tomorrow.

Cricket is perhaps even more of a mental than a technical game.

It was a facet that Charles Colvile investigated in depth a couple of summers ago in our Mind Games series while chatting with Sir Alastair Cook, James Anderson, and Stuart Broad and researching mental health in sports and what it means to be mentally tough.

Mind Games investigates the mental side of sport

We are republishing each episode of the series in skysports.com And now we've come to Part Four, The Next Frontier, as we watch the mental side of sport change in an era of new technology.

Charles investigates how the athletes of tomorrow are training, visiting Queen & # 39; s University Belfast to try out a virtual reality headset that transfers budding athletes to the best sports venues, like Lord & # 39; s.

Marcus Trescothick's career in England was shortened by a stress-related illness

We see how cricket players and American footballers are selected for their character and their ability to think on the fly, and whether those traits can be improved.

Additionally, we heard how Marcus Trescothick's stress-related illness broke the mental health stigma, something former Arsenal defender Tony Adams says is now evident in football.

We also got the news from Joe Root, Tom Westley and Jade Dernbach about what it's like to have your game constantly watched.