Millions of jobs at risk in Mexico due to coronavirus | News

%MINIFYHTMLfa4f4b8588e82f65e0ce38dfd720bd7011% %MINIFYHTMLfa4f4b8588e82f65e0ce38dfd720bd7012%

According to the World Travel and Tourism Council, up to 50 million jobs in the global travel and tourism sector are at risk due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Mexico, the Easter holidays are a critical time for the livelihood of many people.

%MINIFYHTMLfa4f4b8588e82f65e0ce38dfd720bd7013% %MINIFYHTMLfa4f4b8588e82f65e0ce38dfd720bd7014%

John Holman of Al Jazeera traveled to the coastal city of Acapulco to show us how the incomes of many are in jeopardy.