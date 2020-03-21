Mike Tyson calls Eminem & # 39; N *** a & # 39; for its harsh upbringing, the internet reacts

%MINIFYHTML70a153966e1567c5a8eecf2a5c51433a11% %MINIFYHTML70a153966e1567c5a8eecf2a5c51433a12%

Charlamagne Tha God is one of those who disagrees with the former professional boxer for saying that Em & # 39; knows what it is to be a *** & # 39 ;, insisting that poverty is not the same as blackness.

Mike Tyson made a surprising comment during his interview with Eminem. In the latest episode of his "Hotboxin" podcast, which aired on Thursday night, March 19, the former professional boxer compared the rapper to a black person in America because of his harsh upbringing.

Towards the end of their nearly 48-minute conversation, Mike praised Em for accomplishing so much despite only completing eighth grade education and his impoverished childhood on Detroit's 8 Mile Road. "All you got was, dammit, they didn't even give it to you," he said of the hitmaker "Get lost." "You were enslaved by that, you know what I mean? You are the only white man who knows what it is to be an idiot."

Em seemed a little uncomfortable with the comparison. "I'm not sure how to answer that," he replied nervously. He was careful with his next words, adding, "But, uh, no, man. It's uh … I mean, you know, we all have our story."

After the interview images were shared online, people considered Eminem's Mike comparison to a black man. Radio and television personality Charlamagne Tha God He disagreed with the 53-year-old former athlete, writing on Instagram, "King. Please stop equating poverty and fight blackness."

"Eminem grew up poor, he fought, but he doesn't know what it feels like to be black," he further questioned Mike's claim. "In the United States, your black skin could literally cost you your life. He or no other Caucasian will know what it feels like to be black."

Sharing the same opinion, another Internet user commented on Mike's comments: "I think many times some people have problems of poverty and poverty because they are black, so they think that if you fought, you felt what it is to be black when that it's not what being black is. "

"… to be black is to have a stable family or a stable income or even to have lots of money and still be followed by the store because the culture of the way you dress is stereotyped as a thief … or that someone forms one opinion about your intellectual abilities before talking to them is being black … not just fighting, "said the person.

"Blackness is not equal to Fight. # Period," added someone else, while another agreed with Charlamagne, "Charlamagne was [one hundred]% correct."

Some others defended Em. "Blackness is not the equivalent of fighting. But all of Detroit knows how punished Em was on the streets and how he cared for everyone in the neighborhood. He may not be black but everyone considers him as a brother, a family," he praised. "Etc is respected in all areas for being himself."

"Legitimate Eminem does more for downtown kids without showing off. Cham just hates Em because he's never been to the breakfast club," another applauded in Charlamagne.

Mike has not responded to the debate sparked by his comments. He recently made a cameo in Em's music video for his new song "Godzilla," which explains his admiration for and close relationship with the hip-hop star.