Mike Shinoda gives fans a chance to do an 'open door' duet with the

Having invited fans to his home studio while recording vocals for his latest song, the founder of Linkin Park offers to send an MP3 file of the demo to anyone interested in collaborating with him.

Linkin Park rocker Mike shinoda He is giving fans in isolation the opportunity to collaborate with him on a new song.

The singer, who, like many other stars, practices social estrangement during the coronavirus chaos, invited his followers to his home studio on Tuesday, March 17 by posting live on Instagram while recording the voice of his latest song, " Open Door ".

After sharing her creative process, she offered to text a demo MP3 file to anyone interested in hearing the work in progress, and shared the song's chorus lyrics online.

Shinoda then went a step further, offering a lucky fan the opportunity to appear on the tune.

"I have an idea," he posted. "I want another voice in the chorus of & # 39; Open Door & # 39;. Maybe it's one of yours? Get the song, sing it, post a link on Twitter with the hashtag #SingOpenDoor and if I love something I will to know ".

Since then it has been inundated with verses by aspiring musicians, and has republished a series of online video clips, while encouraging others to get involved.

Mike Shinoda encouraged fans to continue posting #SingOpenDoor clips.

"Keep posting your #SingOpenDoor clips," he tweeted Wednesday. "There are already so many good ones!"