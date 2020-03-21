Michigan soccer coaches get creative with training amid coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info Detroit

(CNN) – We're still months away from hearing the pads break on the soccer field, but this time a year is often used for strength and conditioning for high school soccer players in Comstock Park who had a big turnout in the weight room before schools closed.

“Even before I was hired, there were 30 or 40 kids in the weight room at 6 a.m., which is pretty unknown. So I felt like the worst thing we could do was drop all those guys and say hi, see you in three weeks. So we had to be creative to find some ways to keep them engaged, "said Panthers head coach Doug Samuels.

Samuels and his team took to Facebook to give children examples of how to train on their own.

“We decided to prescribe workouts and things like that, things you can do at home, but that was our focus. We wanted to capitalize on the momentum we had in the future, ”said Samuels.

But knowing exactly who is doing the workouts is difficult.

“Kids who are super committed will do it, but there is no way to really know. So we are asking the children. We started a hashtag, #GoldbloodedCP, and now, when the kids do their training, they can post it on social media and use that hashtag and now we can reflect on that and see who's really doing it and who actually incorporated it. change we're trying to make here, "said Samuels.

Another variable for Samuels and his staff is being new to Comstock Park. It becomes more difficult to meet children when there is no school or meetings. So they are posting videos of the coaches.

"We have some virtual clinics for our group players setup where our defensive coordinator Darren Smith came up with the idea, in order to install some of our defensive stuff." They know that we came up with the idea of ​​setting up a group clinic and we will share it with the children in that way and in that way they will know the expectations we have for the future, ”he said.

