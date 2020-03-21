MBTA asks passengers to board rear doors to protect drivers

%MINIFYHTML231e8eaee7574faa589cd85107ee2a8b11% %MINIFYHTML231e8eaee7574faa589cd85107ee2a8b12%

BOSTON (AP) – The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is asking passengers to board all buses and trolleys from their back doors to help maintain the distance between drivers and passengers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The change takes effect on Saturday on all MBTA buses and street-level streetcars on the Green Line and Mattapan Line. Authorities say older people and people with disabilities can continue to use the front door.

"The MBTA is taking these steps to protect our frontline employees while maintaining regional mobility for essential travel for healthcare and emergency services workers," MBTA CEO Steve Poftak said in a statement. .

The transit authority has discouraged all trips that are not considered essential in the midst of the pandemic. It previously reduced commuter train service and canceled ferries, while adding more buses along some busy routes to avoid overcrowding.

MBTA officials say the changes are intended to follow guidelines for social distancing, along with the requirements of Governor Charlie Baker's state of emergency declaration.

Other cities, such as Seattle and New York, have also asked passengers to board buses from the back doors to protect drivers.