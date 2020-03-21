Marlo Hampton talks about her love life and how things have changed since she became a two-child "Munty,quot;

Marlo Hampton is not only known for her effortless ability to create drama at Real Housewives of Atlanta, but she's also known for living a glamorous life, with or without a man. Now that she is the primary caregiver for two young children, she is looking for a man who can show them what it is to be one.

Marlo has dated a billionaire who bought him a house, among other things. Therefore, it is safe to say that she has very high standards when it comes to what she is looking for in a suitor.

When the ladies asked her what she was looking for in a lover, she described someone who is "fine,quot; and "has a business." He explained about his comments during the RHOA after the show.

‘I really want a man. Because I now have my nephews, I want them to be around someone they can admire, and just see a man's duties. Because I try at home: I'm fine, I have a deep voice, I try to scream, but it's like, auntie, you're looking at five-inch heels and long hair and lipstick, you're not a man. I feel like I want a man I can trust and be my best friend. "

Dating is definitely not easy now that she is the Munty of her late brother's children. She says that until now, she has no luck, but that she would not change her new life for the world.

‘I'm not damn lucky about it. I don't know if I escape them or not, boys. My nephews are really going to kick them out. I am the primary caregiver. The only caretaker, yes. It's amazing. A year ago, I never thought I would be here. I never thought I'd wake up worried, did you eat your breakfast? Did you brush your teeth for five minutes? Is your homework ready? Do you have your Thursday folder signed? Is it like, really, God? Is this what you had planned? But I am enjoying it. I feel like God doesn't make any mistakes, and I'm right where I need to be. "

Hopefully Marlo will soon find his Prince Charming.



