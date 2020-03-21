%MINIFYHTMLa5483c365d303b47a5b7254d3f5de08e11% %MINIFYHTMLa5483c365d303b47a5b7254d3f5de08e12%

Philanthropic groups of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg are working to help increase the number of tests for the new coronavirus in the Bay Area by at least 1,000 tests per day in "the next few days," he said in a publication of Facebook on Thursday. The Zuckerberg Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) says The edge that the goal is to be able to withstand at least 1,000 tests in less than 30 days.

CZI, which Zuckerberg manages with his wife Priscilla Chan, is working with the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), which would administer the COVID-19 tests, according to CZI. They are also working with Chan Zuckerberg Biohub, which is investigating ways to cure and control disease. The partnership is made possible by an executive order from California Governor Gavin Newsom that allows Biohub to help UCSF expand its testing capacity.

Right now, UCSF has a testing capacity of between 60 and 100 tests per day, according to UCSF, so scaling up to at least 1,000 tests per day would be a significant increase.

"Acceleration of test volumes is in progress and includes complex logistical work to report test results to various organizations," Dr. Steve Miller, professor of laboratory medicine at UCSF, said in a statement to The edge. "Our goal is approximately 1,000 tests per day, although we will gradually scale to make sure we allow for more testing capacity in the most effective way."

Zuckerberg first described his plans to help with Bay Area testing earlier this month, when he said he would fund a quadruple increase in Bay Area coronavirus testing through CZI and Biohub in an announcement on March 10th. CZI and Biohub are purchasing two Food and Drug Administration-approved diagnostic machines that can detect diseases like COVID-19 that UCSF will use, according to a CZI press release.

At the time of that announcement, UCSF was expected to begin increasing the volume of testing as early as March 16. San Francisco Business Times reported. It is not clear if that expansion has already happened.

Stanford also hopes to increase test capacity to more than 1,000 tests per day in the coming days, according to the CZI press release released yesterday. Stanford declined to comment when asked if he could elaborate on that timeline.