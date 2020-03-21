Maren Morris, very pregnant, tries to dance until childbirth

Instagram

By giving her impending baby & # 39; an eviction notice & # 39 ;, country singer Ryan Hurd's wife shares a video of her dancing around her living room with & # 39; Jump in the Line & # 39; by Harry Belafonte.

Maren morris She tries to dance her way to childbirth after revealing that she is ready to become a mother.

The very pregnant country star posted an Instagram video of her dancing around her living room to Harry belafonte& # 39; Jump in the Line & # 39; with her baby belly bouncing all over the place.

"Harry Belafonte issued an eviction notice for this baby," the 29-year-old "Girl" singer wrote under the video.

Maren's baby must be born at any time. She and husband Ryan Hurd announced the pregnancy in October (2019).