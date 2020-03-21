Marcus Smart in the CNN interview: & # 39; I feel like I can go play a game right now & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML24346513a505bca2e499353fe9f8159211% %MINIFYHTML24346513a505bca2e499353fe9f8159212%

Celtics guard Marcus Smart said on CNN Friday night that he is still asymptomatic after testing positive for COVID-19.

"I feel great," Smart told host Chris Cuomo. "I feel good. I feel like I can go play a game right now."

Smart, who publicly shared his test results on Thursday night, said he was surprised when he learned of the news. The 26-year-old said he has self-quarantined since the Celtics returned from Milwaukee a day after the league suspended play indefinitely.

"When they told me I had (coronavirus), I thought,‘ Oh wow, "said Smart. "It definitely really makes you alert to what's going on and the situation at hand."

As the Celtics indicated in their statement released Thursday, Smart said he is taking the necessary steps to stay safe and protect others. Smart did not express concern about the development of symptoms, something he believes is important to recognize.

"Because people who get the virus can be asymptomatic and not show any symptoms, it is very difficult for anyone to know that they have the virus," said Smart. "Being around a group of people, being around friends and family, and not really isolating yourself, if you're a carrier, (begins) to spread the virus without even knowing it."

Smart advised people to take precautions against coronavirus seriously, and specifically called those of their demographic age. He urged the public to social distance and stay home.

"Be positive," he said. "I'm fine. I'm going to be fine, but I'm definitely going to be on the alert for what's going on and take precautions to not only protect yourself, but protect yourself, protect others."