Man and woman arrested after kidnapping child left alone in car – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man and woman have been arrested after kidnapping a boy who was left inside a car in front of a Garland convenience store on Saturday morning.

At approximately 11 am on March 21, police responded to the scene at 4400 Bass Pro Dr .. When officers arrived, they learned that a woman left her one-year-old son inside her 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander while she entered the store.

Authorities said that when the mother left the store, she realized that both her son and the car were gone.

Surveillance video shows the mother parking her car and entering. In moments, a burly black woman, wearing a brown Texas A,amp;M hoodie, black pants, and slip-on shoes, got into the car and fled the scene with the boy.

The suspect was then seen driving through the building, picking up a slim black man, wearing a gray hooded jacket, sweatpants and white low top sneakers. Police believe the two were working together in conjunction with the crime.

Detectives soon discovered that the stolen car was being financed and had a tracker inside, and with the dealer's help, Garland and Dallas police officers were able to locate the vehicle in the Forest Lane Station Park and Ride parking lot in Dallas.

The boy was found inside the vehicle unharmed.

DART police were notified and found a video showing the suspects approaching the train where the vehicle was abandoned. Both were later located at the central station / LBJ and taken into custody.

Both Alexya Tacole Cridell, 20, and Anthony Smith, 19, are currently in Garland Jail, where they face charges of aggravated kidnapping.

Police said Cridell still had the keys to the stolen car at the time of his arrest.