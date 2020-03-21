Malika Haqq shows her adorable baby for the first time

Malika Haqq is showing her adorable baby.
The new mother is finally enjoying having her little bundle of joy with her after giving birth on Saturday, March 14.
This morning Malika shared an adorable photo of her baby. Ace for the first time. In the photo he shared, his little boy is wrapped in a cozy blanket, looking alert with his beautiful eyes wide open. She wrote: "The best week of my life,quot;.
Earlier this week, sources told E! The news that Malika was "enjoying her first days at home and hanging out with her family,quot; after announcing her son's arrival on social media a couple of days earlier.
His sister Khadijah Haqq He also commented on Malika's photo, writing: "It was AMAZING, What a GREAT baby you have, ladybug!"
Welcoming his nephew to the world, Khadijah visited Instagram to share a photo of baby Ace holding his index finger and wrote, "I will never let my nephew go. Welcome to my little family Panda."
Kelly Rowland He also talked about Malika's baby and commented, "How cute!"
Adrienne Bailon wrote "How beautiful! Hiii Ace,quot;.
Given the ongoing health concerns surrounding the coronavirus, and as many people in the United States choose to work remotely or socially, Malika has not seen many of her friends and loved ones after childbirth.
The source added that she has not seen Khloe Kardashian or the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.
While not having them around "has been different from what she imagined," the source also shared that "staying home with a newborn is what she planned to do anyway."
Despite being unable to visit each other, Malika keeps in touch with her best friend through FaceTime and Khloe is helping the new mother as best she can.
"Khloe is helping in any way she can by answering questions and giving advice to Malika," the source told E! News. "He really wants to carry the baby, but he knows that the safest thing is to stay home."
