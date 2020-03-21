Maintain physical and mental health during coronavirus – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML36bb88a850264d7d31d8ed4ee8f119d511% %MINIFYHTML36bb88a850264d7d31d8ed4ee8f119d512%

(THE CONVERSATION) Michiganders they request clear and comprehensive information and guidelines on the new coronavirus. Unfortunately, the public has not received objective information or future direction from the federal government. Instead, the government has not reported local transmission cases and rates due to a lack of test kits. But during a crisis, leadership can come from unexpected places. %MINIFYHTML36bb88a850264d7d31d8ed4ee8f119d513% %MINIFYHTML36bb88a850264d7d31d8ed4ee8f119d514% When he suspended all NBA games, Commissioner Adam Silver delivered a powerful message to the public that the outbreak must be taken seriously. With that single announcement, Silver enforced a more effective public health policy than the White House during this pandemic. Soon after, all other major sports leagues, including the Detroit Pistons he followed his example; the NBA Decisive action helped the domino fall.

%MINIFYHTML36bb88a850264d7d31d8ed4ee8f119d515% %MINIFYHTML36bb88a850264d7d31d8ed4ee8f119d516%

Last January, NFL running back Marshawn Lynch gave solid advice to his younger colleagues in a post-game interview: Take care of your bodies, your minds, and your chicken (meaning your money). Fortunately, this also applies to everyone during COVID-19. While older people and people with respiratory conditions are at the highest risk, serious cases have also been reported in young, otherwise healthy people. Without behavioral interventions, many patients will require hospitalization and will exceed the capacity of the US healthcare system. USA This will cause preventable deaths.

Reducing overall transmission will protect the most vulnerable members of our Michigan communities and keep the health care system running. You are no longer making decisions just for yourself, you must constantly consider how your personal behavior is going to affect everyone around you and everyone around you. You need space, but you also need connection. So far, there are no pharmaceutical interventions, such as vaccines and antiviral drugs. For now, we must rely on basic public health measures: wash your hands often, don't touch your face, use hand sanitizer, and limit your exposure to others. It may sound simplistic, but those things are enormously helpful. Non-pharmaceutical interventions are extremely effective against infectious diseases; All Ebola epidemics prior to 2014 are just one example.

At this time, this means avoiding direct physical contact with others. Avoid crowds, currently groups of more than 10, reduce or eliminate non-essential travel and expand the space between you and others to practice social distancing. Give yourself about 6 feet of space. But if you don't feel sick, you don't have to become sedentary or get trapped inside. Take a walk, dance around your home, or tune in to the on-demand gym or YouTube instructors. If you think you are getting sick (or if you are already sick) you should stay home and stay away from others. Self-quarantining is a good idea whenever you think you have an infectious disease. Social distancing is actually physical distancing; it does not mean social isolation. During this outbreak, his mental health is critical and vulnerable at this time. Social support helps and is also related to physical health. Everything is connected. Make deliberate efforts to stay in touch with family, friends, or colleagues / classmates who are now telecommuting. Any type of direct communication will be supportive: email, text messages, video chats, even voice calls, if that's your thing. Someone you know is likely to end up in quarantine or isolation for 14 days, and it will be a psychological challenge. Help them, but don't take full responsibility.

Create a schedule for a different friend or relative to contact them. Also be aware that social media can have negative impacts on mental health. Don't assume that Instagram puppies will keep your friends in quarantine fully compatible. The lack of trips or events that have excited you will bring disappointment. It's okay to feel sad about the losses that seem trivial right now. The endless stream of news, with rapidly changing information and disinformation, can be overwhelming. The government's lack of a large-scale management plan can frustrate you. Take a moment to acknowledge those feelings of insecurity. Now more than ever, don't face your anxiety alone. We're in this together.

Finally, the meaty part of it all: Don't waste your salary piling up months of food and supplies. Don't panic and buy all possible over-the-counter medications. Buy what you need and leave the rest to others. It's a good idea to check your prescription drugs and make sure you have a one-month supply on hand. Evaluate the stable foods you have. You may have enough cans and products that have not expired for several days. Try to have two to four weeks of non-perishable products so you don't have to shop frequently and base your decisions on what you can safely spend and store. Since this outbreak began, the federal government has manipulated response and preparedness. Rather, local government officials set precedents to eliminate testing and treatment costs. New York, Washington and California led the way, announcing free trials early.

On March 12, Rep. Katie Porter pressured the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to finally provide a long-awaited "guarantee,quot; of free coronavirus testing for every American. We don't know how this will be implemented operationally, given the paucity of test kits, but the importance of free tests cannot be overstated. People are not tested if they are concerned about costs. And that's a big problem: unreported or mild cases lead to a transmission that is almost impossible to stop. Employers must also encourage and reward responsible self-quarantine behavior. Paid sick leave would greatly improve compliance with self-quarantine measures. A system where sick days translate into lost wages promotes transmission of the virus.

This outbreak will continue to change our lives. We won't be back to how things were in two weeks. We are looking towards a new normal. To protect the most vulnerable members of our communities, the least vulnerable must make responsible and selfless decisions. The interventions necessary to manage this outbreak have been unprecedented and sometimes unpopular but necessary. Marshawn Lynch wisely instructed us to protect our bodies, our minds, and our chicken. It is now our responsibility to extend that to protect each other.