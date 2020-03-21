Madonna Twists & # 39; Vogue & # 39; Song lyrics on the bathroom cover amidst the Coronavirus blockade

Home Entertainment Madonna Twists & # 39; Vogue & # 39; Song lyrics on...

Madonna Twists 'Vogue' Song lyrics on the bathroom cover amidst the Coronavirus blockade

Staying creative amid the pandemic, hit maker & # 39; Material Girl & # 39; He tries to lift the spirit of the fans by singing about eating fried fish when he runs out of pasta.

Virgin He entertained fans in the coronavirus blockade on Friday, March 20 by performing his hit "Vogue" from his bathroom.

The pop legend sang a silly version of the classic on a hairbrush he held for the camera in an effort to lift fans' spirits.

"Come on, come on, let's eat fried fish … come on, vogue, I mean … because there is no more pasta, oh no, let's eat fried fish, yes!" she sang in a video posted on her Instagram profile.

Madonna captioned the video, "Living in special times … thank goodness for the imagination and the fried fish! #Quarantine # covid_19 #staysafe #becreative."

The pop superstar is the latest entertainer to hit social media to entertain fans during the outbreak, with Miley Cyrus, John Legend, Chris Martin, Charli XCX and a host of others who connect with fans online.