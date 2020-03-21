Madonna Twists & # 39; Vogue & # 39; Song lyrics on the bathroom cover amidst the Coronavirus blockade

%MINIFYHTMLa76ff3709777c0f1f7220125183ee90311% %MINIFYHTMLa76ff3709777c0f1f7220125183ee90312%

Staying creative amid the pandemic, hit maker & # 39; Material Girl & # 39; He tries to lift the spirit of the fans by singing about eating fried fish when he runs out of pasta.

Up News Info –

Virgin He entertained fans in the coronavirus blockade on Friday, March 20 by performing his hit "Vogue" from his bathroom.

The pop legend sang a silly version of the classic on a hairbrush he held for the camera in an effort to lift fans' spirits.

"Come on, come on, let's eat fried fish … come on, vogue, I mean … because there is no more pasta, oh no, let's eat fried fish, yes!" she sang in a video posted on her Instagram profile.

Madonna captioned the video, "Living in special times … thank goodness for the imagination and the fried fish! #Quarantine # covid_19 #staysafe #becreative."

The pop superstar is the latest entertainer to hit social media to entertain fans during the outbreak, with Miley Cyrus, John Legend, Chris Martin, Charli XCX and a host of others who connect with fans online.