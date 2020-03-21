Lutalo Muhammad: Taekwondo athlete says Tokyo 2020 training & # 39; feels like limbo & # 39; | Olympic Games News

%MINIFYHTML2946e05374e832d747e21dacaece035411% %MINIFYHTML2946e05374e832d747e21dacaece035412%









Two-time Olympic Taekwondo medalist Lutalo Muhammad talks to Jacquie Beltrao about the uncertainty facing Olympic athletes amid the coronavirus outbreak.

These are difficult times for professional athletes four months from the Olympics.

With warm-up and qualifying events postponed or canceled, two-time Taekwondo Olympic medalist Lutalo Muhammad feels everyone is training in limbo, even if they are lucky enough to be able to train.

"It has been very difficult mentally these past few days," he says. "I feel like the carpet was removed.

"It is not just me, I am in contact with many athletes from different sports and many people feel a little lost right now. To train without an obvious goal, you feel like you are training in limbo."

"Things have been canceled, you're not sure about reprogramming. It's kind of weird, I've experienced something like this."

"We have been training for four years: everything is ready for the Olympics, there is definitely a feeling of uncertainty, but we have to trust that the IOC will make the best decision. Let's see."

Bronze medalist in 2012 and silver medalist in Rio, Muhammad is the most successful male athlete in British Taekwondo, famous for breaking down in tears after losing the gold medal in the last second of the 2016 final.

Muhammad won a silver medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016

But four years of injury means that he is not an automatic pick this time for the heavyweight position (87k plus) on the team, but rather between him and Mahama Cho.

After winning again before Christmas with a huge victory at the French Open, the 28-year-old needed the warm-up events and the postponed European Championship to earn points, prove himself against the selectors and win the competition.

"I was upset that we were literally preparing to go to the Belgium Open when we heard it was canceled two days earlier," he says.

"It is definitely an annoying feeling to do all that preparation and work and recover in a winning position, but I think now it is clear that it is a matter of life and death and we can all see that the sport can be in the background.

Muhammad lost to Ivory Coast's Cheick Sallah Cisse in the men's Taekwondo final -80 kg in Rio

The governing body of sport has told them, like everyone else, that they must wash their hands frequently and take personal hygiene into account "as professional athletes, we must be very careful with this type of thing, a potential disease so close to Games might put your preparation aside anyway. "

Muhammad suspects the Olympics will have to be delayed despite the IOC declaring this week that the games will take place as scheduled, and Tokyo 2020 organizers received the Olympic flame at a ceremony at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens on Thursday. .

But many athletes are unable to train or compete as they normally would in an Olympic preparation period, meaning most would go to poorly prepared games.

Gold medal favorites such as France-based Heptathlon World Champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson have highlighted it on social media.

I understand that sport is not everything and that there are more important problems related to the coronavirus, but I thought that I would speak purely about what my situation has been. I hope the UK, France and the rest of the world stay safe and look after themselves in these crazy times❤️ pic.twitter.com/0zxECDetpM – KJT (@JohnsonThompson) March 17, 2020

"The information from the IOC and the local government are at odds with each other," he said. "The IOC council & # 39; encourages athletes to continue preparing for the Olympics to the best of their ability & # 39 ;, but government legislation imposes isolation at home, with tracks, gyms and closed public spaces."

Still, Muhammad cannot bear the idea that the games could be canceled entirely.

"It would be a great disappointment," he says. "How many thousands of athletes have been preparing for this over four years, you say four years, but it really is a life of training."

"We have had these dreams and aspirations since we were boys and girls to go to the Olympics and represent our country and hopefully win a medal. With just a couple of months to go, it would be devastating." "

In truth, he is one of the lucky ones. GB Taekwondo in Manchester remains open allowing athletes to at least continue training for an Olympiad that may or may not happen.