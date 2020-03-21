Lucy Davis recovering from a virus at home, grateful, she tested negative for COVID-19

WENN / FayesVision

Revealing that her illness “ will take a while & # 39; & # 39 ;, the star of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina thanks all the nurses and doctors who treated her & # 39; so graciously & # 39; in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

The "The chilling adventures of Sabrina"star Lucy Davis You are sighing in relief after testing negative for the coronavirus.

The actress, who was one of the original stars of "The office"She was rushed to the hospital in Los Angeles after getting sick earlier this week (begins March 16), but appears to be suffering from another virus.

The British girl came to Instagram on Friday (March 20) to update fans and followers, revealing that she is recovering at home.

"Thank you so much to all @cedarssinai nurses and doctors for all you are doing for everyone right now," she wrote under a photo of herself wearing a medical mask to cover her mouth and nose. "You took care of me so gently and I could never see one of your faces!"

"I have to go home, but they still go every day and stand in the midst of all the chaos. Much love and gratitude to all of you, and to all the people who are still working to take care of the rest. Of us" heroes " .

She added: "Fortunately, I did not get a positive result from Corona, although I have another virus (of course I have to be different!) That it will take me a while to go. Take care and register (by phone!) With someone alone. Maybe an older person who may need an extra friend. "