Los Angeles District Attorney urges prosecutors to reduce prison population during coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Friday that she has instructed prosecutors to take steps to reduce the number of people in local jails and area courts in an effort to curb the COVID-19 spread.

"I have asked my attorneys to consider the health risks in every decision they make," Lacey said Friday. "I have ordered them to consider ways to keep nonviolent offenders and minor offenders out of our jails and courts during this pandemic."

Lacey said she is working closely with county and court officials to maintain public safety during the pandemic.

"We have a constitutional duty to serve the public by keeping Los Angeles County residents safe from violent crime, even during national emergencies," he said. "I want to thank the people in my office for their dedication and cooperation during these unprecedented times."

Actions being taken by the District Attorney's Office include:

– Allow non-violent criminals, who do not pose a risk to the community, to temporarily stay out of the criminal justice system by delaying the filing of new cases and reevaluating pre-trial cases.

– Determine if defendants in approximately 2,000 pending cases can safely return to their communities while awaiting trial

– Direct prosecutors not to request that defendants be returned to custody for probation violations or probation for non-violent and non-serious crimes, unless the defendant has posed a danger to their community

– Work with health officials to determine if a defendant is considered to be at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 as a factor in setting bail or releasing the defendant

– Advise prosecutors not to object to court cases being postponed unless necessary to prevent a serious case from being dismissed.

– Request that prosecutors temporarily suspend or extend the expiration dates pending to complete community service.

Lacey said that no DA Office employee has tested positive for COVID-19. Still, the office is taking precautions and implementing alternative work schedules for its 2,200 employees, so that attorneys and other staff members can work remotely when possible.

