Los Angeles County Coronavirus Cases Rise to 300; Garcetti Announces New Online Resource for Workers – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Los Angeles County coronavirus cases rose to nearly 300 on Friday, including two deaths.

As of Friday afternoon, the number of COVID-19 cases reported by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health was 292, including 12 cases in Long Beach and two in Pasadena.

Long Beach, which maintains its own health department, reported two more cases on Friday morning, bringing the city's total to 14 and the county total to 294.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county's chief of health, stressed Thursday that the county should expect to see continued increases in cases for the next four to 12 weeks.

"But that does not mean that the important actions they are taking to combat this virus are not working," he said.

"Social distancing is essential and we implore you to take seriously everyone's obligation to limit your exposure to others and prevent others from exposing you." This is the only way we can all take seriously what it means to try to stem the growing number of cases here in the county. "

Both Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday a "Safer at Home,quot; order.

The order requires nonessential workers to stay home, with a few exceptions, it went into effect at midnight, and on Friday Garcetti wanted to assure people that the necessary businesses would remain open.

"You can continue to fill your gas tank, you can continue to collect your medications, there is a lot of food and it is a good time to cook," he said. "There is no need to over-buy for you or your family because grocery stores, pharmacies, and hardware stores will remain open."

But with nonessential businesses like lounges, gyms, bars, and retail stores closed, city leaders know that means many people will be out of a job and without a paycheck.

"I know this has put great strain on companies, small and large," said Garcetti. One of the ways you can help those people who are the businesses you are going to is by pre-purchasing services now that you know you will need them at the end of this. ”

Garcetti also announced the launch of the LA Jobs Portal, a website with resources such as job aid, a food pantry locator and health care resources.

The mayor also said that on Saturday, more than a dozen of the city's parks and recreation centers will open as homeless shelters, staffed by city employees.

Garcetti said he hopes 42 of those shelters are open next week to help stop the spread of COVID-19 among the homeless population.

Newsom warned Thursday that California's number of cases is likely to skyrocket in the coming weeks, projecting 25.5 million cases, about 56% of the population, within two months.

Health officials have stressed since the outbreak began that while older people, people with underlying health conditions, and pregnant women may suffer more serious consequences from contracting coronavirus, the threat of being diagnosed with the disease extends to all age groups.

Los Angeles County reported on Thursday its second death from the virus. County officials did not name the patient, but his family identified him as Jeffrey Ghazarian of Glendora, 34.

The number of cases in California topped 1,000 on Friday, with the California Department of Public Health putting the number at 1,006, including 19 deaths.

Ferrer said that anyone who feels "stressed and overwhelmed,quot; can call a 24-hour support hotline operated by the county Department of Mental Health at 800-854-7771.

