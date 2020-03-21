Los Angeles-based medical operator offering home coronavirus testing – Up News Info Los Angeles

MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) – A medical assistant dressed in full protective gear was ready to perform a mock test for the new coronavirus on a volunteer at a Manhattan Beach home on Friday.

The home testing service, started by Mend Urgent Care, is the first of its kind performed by a medical operator in Los Angeles County.

Executive Director William Van Noll said the service protects vulnerable populations that need proof.

"They shouldn't go to the hospital, they shouldn't leave if they have underlying health problems," said Van Noll. "We want to make sure they stay at home."

Van Noll said Mend started testing at the clinic and at home last week and has already identified 12 positive cases. He said his goal is to provide massive community testing.

"We cannot test in hospitals, we have to protect hospitals," he said. "When we talk about community testing, that's exactly where it should be done: the community. The hospital should be for emergencies, for extremely acute cases."

Once people sign up for the service, they are screened and their disease risks are assessed. If necessary, a medical assistant will come to the patient's home and schedule a virtual visit with a doctor where a doctor will ask questions, perform a medical exam, and then order the test.

The medical assistant will then perform a deep exchange in the nostrils, seal the collected sample in a tube, and send it to a laboratory for analysis. Results may take 2 to 5 days.

In addition to testing services at the clinic and at home, Mend will begin test driving services in Manhattan Beach on Sunday.

"We need to push the ball forward and get the most established mass tests in all of L.A., in the entire county and in all of California," said Van Noll.

But, said Van Noll, the test drive service will require prior registration and review.

He said that all tests Mend performs are covered by insurance.

"Every insurance plan is different," said Van Noll. "Many of them will cover this, many of them will cover many components of this, so we will bill your insurance appropriately."