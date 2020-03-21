Lorenzo Sanz: Coronavirus claims the life of the former president of Real Madrid | Football news

%MINIFYHTML55435dc1c76e83805bc6db09ab43a35911% %MINIFYHTML55435dc1c76e83805bc6db09ab43a35912%

Sanz was royal president from 1995 to 2000, during which time the Madrid giants won the Champions League twice





Real Madrid won the Champions League twice during the presidency of Lorenzo Sanz

Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz died of a coronavirus at the age of 76.

LaLiga has announced.

Sanz, president of Real from 1995 to 2000, had been admitted to the hospital with a fever and had tested positive for the virus.

LaLiga said in a brief statement: "From LaLiga, we want to send our sincere condolences for the recent death of Lorenzo Sanz, with whom many of us have shared work and friendship.

"We share the pain of this loss, especially for Real Madrid, whose club was president for years. Rest in peace."

Real won six trophies during Sanz's time as president, including the Champions League in 1998 and 2000.

Her other son, Fernando Sanz, who played for Real during his father's term as president, confirmed earlier this week that his father had been admitted to the hospital, but the family was unsure at the time if he had the disease. .

"He didn't want to go to the hospital until he ran out of air and it was getting worse," Fernando Sanz said in quotes reported by Brand on Wednesday.

"They put him inside and told him he was bad, with little oxygen in his blood. He said he had a low fever and that he didn't want to collapse the system."