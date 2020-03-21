Local hospitals asking for donations of protective gear to fight COVID-19 – Up News Info Los Angeles

MONTEBELLO (CBSLA) – Local hospitals are seeking donations of disposable protective equipment as healthcare workers respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

They need disposable N95 masks, head caps, hats, face shields, reusable safety glasses, hazardous material suits, coveralls, thermometers, shoe covers, and much more.

"We are in the business of saving lives," said Candy Bautista of Beverly Hospital. "We are not going to abandon the public, but we ask you to do your part, please."

Bautista is also requesting Hollywood medical drama crews who wear protective gear for filming.

Hospitals say the need is serious and immediate.

If you have something to donate, call your local hospital to find out how you can help.