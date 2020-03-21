Liverpool fan Sean Cox returns home almost two years after attack by Rome supporter | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLaedfcb048516de86c633a304e7bc7c2511% %MINIFYHTMLaedfcb048516de86c633a304e7bc7c2512%

Liverpool fan Sean Cox finally returned home nearly two years after suffering life-changing injuries in an attack by a Roma supporter outside Anfield.

Cox's wife Martina says he has taken another "important step,quot; in his recovery since the April 24, 2018 incident, which left him in a coma for nearly three months.

The Irishman had recently been receiving treatment at a Dublin hospital after initially spending time at the Walton Center in Liverpool and other medical institutions in England and Ireland, according to the Liverpool Echo.

A post on Support Sean Cox's Facebook page on Friday, which included a photo of him holding a glass with his family, confirmed that "for the first time in nearly two years, the Cox family is finally meeting under one roof while Sean makes a long-awaited and welcome return home to Dunboyne. "

His wife Martina is quoted as saying, "This is a day that we as a family have been waiting for a long time. While Sean still has a long way to go, taking him home with us is an incredibly important step as we move forward together as a family unit again.

"I cannot thank enough those who have helped Sean on the road in the past two years. Without a doubt, this support has made it possible today.

"In particular, I would like to thank the amazing staff at the Marymount Care Center in Lucan for the care and support they have provided to Sean in the past few months."

Simone Mastrelli, 30, was sentenced to three and a half years in prison in February last year after pleading guilty to the assault.