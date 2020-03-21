Liverpool and Arsenal supervise Evan Ndicka of Eintracht Frankfurt | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLc770007d4f48fd82be2273ea71c5fd4211% %MINIFYHTMLc770007d4f48fd82be2273ea71c5fd4212%





Liverpool and Arsenal have been monitoring Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka this season.

They had been among the clubs that tracked France's Under-21 international before the suspension of soccer across Europe due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Spanish teams Valencia and Seville and the two Milan clubs have also been interested in Ndicka, who is one of the few promising left-handed centrals.

Arsenal signed Flamengo's Pablo Mari, a left-back with the left foot, in January, albeit in an initial loan agreement, although they have the option of making the transfer permanent this summer.

Meanwhile, Premier League leaders Liverpool may be in the market for a new centerback due to the uncertain future of Dejan Lovren, who has only made nine Premier League starts this season.

It is also uncertain whether the UK transfer window will open as scheduled on June 18, with no definitive date for when the current national season will resume.

Sky Sports News He reported this week that FIFA is reviewing the situation regarding player registrations, with the possibility that players will run out of contracts at clubs before the season begins.

However, it is understood that the clubs are continuing their investigation and due diligence on possible transfer targets, despite the fact that scouts are currently unable to see them in games.

Ndicka, 20, has made 14 starts and a substitute appearance in the Bundesliga this season, most recently deployed as a left back, including in the Europa League win in the last 32 over RB Salzburg and in the defeat of the Last 16 in the first leg to Basel.