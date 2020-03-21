Lewis Hamilton reveals isolation but has "zero coronavirus symptoms,quot;

%MINIFYHTMLdebb319efbe92bb8cbd4dd8e99a700d611% %MINIFYHTMLdebb319efbe92bb8cbd4dd8e99a700d612%

Hamilton contacted Idris Elba and Sophie Trudeau, who tested positive for the virus, but says he "feels healthy."







Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he has been isolating since canceling the Australian GP, ​​but he has "zero symptoms,quot; of coronavirus despite coming into contact with two celebrities who later tested positive for the virus.

Before heading to Melbourne for what should have been the opening of the 2020 season, the six-time F1 world champion was at a charity event in London alongside actor Idris Elba and Sophie Trudeau (the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau), who both confirmed that they had contracted coronavirus.

But Hamilton says he "feels healthy,quot; and has no symptoms, although he hasn't been tested for the virus since March 4, because "people need it more than I do."

"There was some speculation about my health after being at an event where two people later tested positive for coronavirus," Hamilton posted on social media.

"I wanted to let you know that I am fine, that I feel healthy and that I exercise twice a day. I have no symptoms, and it has now been 17 days since I saw Sophie and Idris. I have been in contact with Idris and happy to hear that he it's okay.

"I spoke to my doctor and double-checked if he needed to get tested, but the truth is, there is a limited amount of testing available and there are people who need it more than I do, especially when he was not showing any symptoms at all."

Hamilton added that it had self-isolated as a precaution.

"So what I've done is keep myself isolated last week, actually since the practice was canceled last Friday and I kept my distance from people."

"The most important thing everyone can do is stay positive, distance themselves socially to the best of their ability, isolate themselves if necessary, and wash their hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

"Thanks for all the messages. I am sending positivity and love from afar."

The Australian GP was canceled after a McLaren team member tested positive for coronavirus. Events in Bahrain and Vietnam, Zandvoort and Barcelona have since been postponed, while the world-famous Monaco GP has been phased out.

F1 has launched a series of Esports Virtual Grand Prix to replace suspended F1 races due to the coronavirus crisis.