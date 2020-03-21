Lessons continue during coronavirus pandemic for homeschooled children – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLf26c559b24beae378135435f7882290411% %MINIFYHTMLf26c559b24beae378135435f7882290412%

– The closing of schools due to the coronavirus has left many parents wondering: “What now? How can my child get a good quality education at home?

Inside Amy Walding's house, everything goes on as usual.

Her four children are homeschooled.

She made the decision six years ago.

"First I took them out because we wanted to be able to travel and my husband talks a lot and travels all over the country," she said.

Amy's husband is the green beret John Wayne Walding.

"We wanted to be able to go with him," he said. “I thought that our home school should look like a classroom. That our schedule should be seen as what they do at school. I think my biggest breakthrough was while they learned, so that's the point. "

So your children learn in different ways at their own pace.

They get the required subjects in their state, but they also take time for life skills, physical activity, and their special interests, such as learning a musical instrument or a foreign language.

"I think it's a great thing," said Amy's son Sam, a freshman. "I have a diagnosis of autism. I struggled a lot in public school with all the hours and all that. Now that I'm home schooled, I can do things for free, you know. "

"There is so much flexibility that it makes it so much easier to just roll with it," said Amy.

"My biggest advice is that there will be days when you won't get anything out of what you did, but then there will be days when you feel like you've conquered the world." So give yourself a little grace.

