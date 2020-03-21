LeBron James names his favorite soccer players, including Ronaldo and & # 39; loco & # 39; Zlatan

%MINIFYHTMLc50da31bd4d25024139dfcf148095d3911% %MINIFYHTMLc50da31bd4d25024139dfcf148095d3912%

Cristiano Ronaldo and the "crazy,quot; Zlatan Ibrahimovic figure prominently on LeBron James' list of favorite soccer players, though, in a pinch, he will take either of the red half of Merseyside.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has a lot of free time after the NBA season was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), and he took the opportunity to talk about his love of soccer, telling his followers on Instagram who likes to see the most.

"Favorite soccer player? I have some of them, some great soccer players," he said. "First, all the players in Liverpool. Directly, each player in Liverpool."

"(Kylian) Mbappe, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, those guys are legends, man. I love those guys. I love Cristiano Ronaldo. I love Neymar, I love Mbappe. Those are some of them."

He added: "Messi, yes, sure. Messi, legend. Zlatan? His crazy butt. He is crazy, but he is very good."

The admiration of the basketball legend for the current Premier League players is not a surprise, given that he is a co-owner of the Reds. In 2011, he reached an agreement with the owners of the Fenway Sports Group to buy a small minority stake and enter into partnership with the club.

LeBron James at Anfield in 2011. https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/8e/10/lebron-at-liverpool-2011-032120-getty-ftrjpg_1ll5ndcq82tu81oc06mf73lvkn.jpg?t=-10552048,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



"There are very few athletes who can match its global reach, appeal and iconic status," said Liverpool President Tom Werner.

"We believe that business opportunities to work and identify together in emerging international markets will lead to unforeseen opportunities that neither of us could have taken advantage of alone."