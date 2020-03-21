Leah McCourt preparing for the Bellator MMA featherweight bout against Janay Harding | MMA News

Leah McCourt says she is in "Rocky,quot; training for her Bellator MMA featherweight bout against Janay Harding at the SSE Arena in Wembley in May.

& # 39; The Curse & # 39; McCourt (4-1) will face & # 39; Hollowpoint & # 39; New Zealand-born Harding (5-4) on the main card on Saturday, May 16.

Training at SBG Charlestown under the guidance of his coach Owen Roddy, McCourt has made a rapid climb to the top of Bellator and will aim to extend his record to 5-1 when he tackles 25-year-old Harding.

But the main letter, which also features James & # 39; The Strabanimal & # 39; Gallagher, and his rival Cal & # 39; Pacino & # 39; Ellenor of Sunderland, as well as former rugby star James Haskell, could be in danger due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I went back to Rocky's training," McCourt told Sky Sports News. "Obviously, the gyms are closed, but I have a boxing bag in my grandfather's garage and I go out for a run. I am using the treadmill in my kitchen, I am used to training in difficult circumstances as a single mother."

"Until I hear something different, I'm training for that and I'm looking forward to that event."