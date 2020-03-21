Lake Elsinore Diamond Stadium conducts Drive-Thru coronavirus testing – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The University of Riverside Health System, in association with Diamond Stadium, is conducting a coronavirus testing clinic this weekend.

People experiencing coronavirus symptoms and calling 800-945-6171 to schedule an appointment can be seen on Sundays from 9:30 a.m. at 3 p.m. in parking lot C at The Diamond, 500 Diamond Drive, Lake Elsinore.

"This is going to take extreme measures, and it is our turn to step in and offer our support to ensure a coordinated and collaborative approach to better serve and protect all of Riverside County," said Lake Elsinore Mayor Brian Tisdale in a release.

The city declared a local emergency earlier this week.

A Coachella Valley Resident Test Drive Center was also installed at Southwest Church in Indian Wells.

These new shortcut locations join a list of other sites in California.

For more updates on coronavirus in Riverside County, visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus.