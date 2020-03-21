KUWK: Kourtney Kardashian confused with ‘Mrs. West ’By Fan – Check out their applause!

%MINIFYHTML0e8e6a68719aaa919c94a5b5a56e611a11% %MINIFYHTML0e8e6a68719aaa919c94a5b5a56e611a12%

Kourtney Kardashian shared the latest cover of Health magazine on her platform, the reason of course being that she was on it and she looked awesome! The mother of three was as good as ever, and people in the comment section were quick to shower her with love and compliments, but that was not her focus.

Instead, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star responded to a follower who mistaken her for one of her sisters: Kim Kardashian!

As mentioned, it all started with Kourt sharing the cover image, captioning: "I always love shooting with @gregswalesart,quot; my cover story for @healthmagazine is out now.

She wore a rust colored swimsuit bottom, a black leather bra as well as an open jacket over it.

Most fans were simply enthused by her sensuality and beauty, but one simply wrote, "Mrs. West," with an approving emoji.

But the point is that Kourtney is not married to Kanye West, Kim is, so that comment only confused people, including Kourt, who replied with: "I am Miss Kardashian,quot; (hands up, emoji) .

The applause was also a subtle reference to a line from Janet Jackson's' 80s Nasty song and her followers who caught it – she loved the mic drop!

Soon after their response, more and more people proceeded to tell the confused commentator that who they were looking at on the Health cover was actually ‘Ms. Kardashian ’and not‘ Mrs. West! & # 39;

Here are a couple of reactions in the comments section: "The most interesting women to look at …" / "Crazy how you mix with your sisters." I don't think they are all alike. You are all precious in different ways. I have to say … this photo here, you're killing everything. Love Love Love. & # 39;



