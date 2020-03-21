Kroger Announces "Recognition Bonuses,quot; for Hourly Employees Working During the Coronavirus Pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Kroger, Food 4 Less and Ralphs are giving hourly "thank you bonuses,quot; to hourly workers who help stores serve customers nationwide amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Supermarket workers are on the front line, ensuring that Americans have access to the food and products they need during this unprecedented pandemic," Rodney McMullen, president and CEO of Kroger said in a press release on Saturday.

"The true heroes in this story are our associates, and we want to provide them with additional resources and support to help them continue their remarkable effort."

Each front-line supermarket, supply chain, manufacturing and customer service employee will receive a bonus: $ 300 for full-time employees and $ 150 for part-time employees.

"In every decision we make, we strive to balance our most urgent mission: to be here for our communities when they need us most, with ensuring the safety of our associates, customers and communities," said McMullen.

The company also announced an expansion of its 14-day emergency leave policy COVID-19 to include self-isolation paid time off for anyone who has verified their symptoms by a healthcare professional. Previously, the leave policy only allowed paid time off for associates diagnosed or quarantined due to COVID-19.

All associates will be eligible to receive their standard payment for up to two weeks.

Additional resources are available through the Kroger "Helping Hands Fund," which provides financial assistance to employees facing difficulties due to COVID-19, including lack of access to child care and those considered most at risk.