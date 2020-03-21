Kroger adjusts store hours amid outbreak – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – Kroger recently announced that he is adjusting his office hours during the coronavirus outbreak.

It starts on Monday, March 23. The first hour of shopping from 7 to 8 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays for seniors, first responders, and expectant mothers to shop without haste, while allowing the company to meet replenishment needs.

Kroger stores will now close at 9 p.m. to clean and replace.

All other customers are encouraged to shop between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and from 7 a.m. at 9 p.m. on other days of the week The pharmacy hours will remain the same, but it varies according to the stores.

