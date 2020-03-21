Kristen Bell encourages quarantined Dax Shepard dancing outside her window

%MINIFYHTML4bd3e7d4c1075f02a4418ac005bcd5b211% %MINIFYHTML4bd3e7d4c1075f02a4418ac005bcd5b212%

WENN

By sharing a video of her street dance with her two daughters, the actress from & # 39; The Good Place & # 39; She explains that her actor husband isolated himself in a friend's empty apartment.

Up News Info –

Kristen bell and her daughters staged an impromptu dance performance on the street for her quarantined husband Dax Shepard.

Americans have been advised to stay home while the virus takes over the country, and Kristen and Dax decided to take extra precautions as the Employee of the Month star recently traveled, quarantining him in a friend's empty apartment.

%MINIFYHTML4bd3e7d4c1075f02a4418ac005bcd5b213% %MINIFYHTML4bd3e7d4c1075f02a4418ac005bcd5b214%

She wrote on Instagram on Thursday, March 19: "@daxshepard returned from traveling on Monday (sic). To be cautious, I asked him to stay on our empty friend for a few days to make sure he had no symptoms."

%MINIFYHTML4bd3e7d4c1075f02a4418ac005bcd5b215% %MINIFYHTML4bd3e7d4c1075f02a4418ac005bcd5b216%

"As everyone knows, most of the world is social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 also known as the coronavirus."

However, she admitted that she and her daughters Delta Bell, 5, and Lincoln, 6, missed their father, so they tried to cheer him up by dancing outside his window, posting a video of them frantically going to a song by musical "Dear". Evan Hansen "," Waving Through a Window ".

"We missed him so much today that we did the only logical thing we could do. We danced outside his window to a serenade @bensplatt and @dearevanhansen," he added in the caption.

<br />

Kristen and her daughters, who raided their piggy banks, also donated $ 150,007.96 to the No Kid Hungry charity to help during the pandemic, with cases that dramatically increased in the US. USA And they reached 14,300 early Friday.