Kourtney Kardashian has an epic fan reaction who mistakes her for Kim Kardashian

%MINIFYHTMLab6e57f6cdfeb6a4fd6dfd63986f522c11% %MINIFYHTMLab6e57f6cdfeb6a4fd6dfd63986f522c12%

WENN / Ivan Nikolov

While the mother-of-four's reaction was subtly playful, it doesn't stop others from attacking the user when someone asks, 'Are you serious? … what planet do you come from? & # 39;

Up News Info –

Despite being a popular public figure, Kourtney Kardashian still confused with someone else. The older sister of the Kardashian clan recently invited her online followers to a beautiful photo of her for the cover of Health magazine and one of the many gushing comments below the post successfully gained the attention of the TV star.

"I always love shooting with @gregswalesart. My @healthmagazine cover story is out now," Kourtney captioned the image showing her rocking chair in a black leather bra, rust-colored bathing suit, and open jacket. Most people flooded the comment section with praise, and while this particular comment wasn't negative, it was confusing.

%MINIFYHTMLab6e57f6cdfeb6a4fd6dfd63986f522c13% %MINIFYHTMLab6e57f6cdfeb6a4fd6dfd63986f522c14%

<br />

%MINIFYHTMLab6e57f6cdfeb6a4fd6dfd63986f522c15% %MINIFYHTMLab6e57f6cdfeb6a4fd6dfd63986f522c16%

"Mrs. West," said the comment. It seemed like the commentator was somehow mixing it up with her sister Kim Kardashianwho is married Kanye West. The comment did not go unnoticed by Kourt, who then replied: "I am Miss Kardashian."

While the mother-of-four's reaction was subtly playful, it didn't stop others from attacking the user. "Are you serious? How do you get her and her sister to mix? What planet are you from?" asked a fanatic, while someone else wrote, "Didn't you realize this was our kourt girl? Come on!"

Meanwhile, the Kardashian sisters were among those practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak. Kim recently shared that she was struggling to stay away from her other sisters.

Taking on Instagram on Wednesday March 18, the 39-year-old man "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star shared a photo of herself and her younger sister. Khloe Kardashian. "I was organizing my photos on my phone and I found this and I miss my sisters, but we are all socially estranged and we stay away from each other separately," she wrote alongside the plugin.

"It is difficult, but we have to do this for our safety and that of everyone else," the mother of four continued to admit before stressing the importance of self-quarantine. "PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay indoors to stop the spread of this virus. We will all get through this!" He concluded his post with a hashtag of "TogetherApart".

Responding to Kim's post, Khloe exclaimed in the comment section, "I miss you !!!!!!!!!!!!" The 35-year-old reality star also left her older sister with three heartbreak emojis in another comment.